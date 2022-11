Not Available

From director Michael Schelp comes this uplifting computer-animated tale about a sports car named Sparky, an energetic auto who so badly wants to grow up that he's willing to risk his life to set a new speed record. Of course, Sparky's dad tries to convince his naïve son that irresponsibly breaking the rules of the road won't turn him into an adult. But will young Sparky heed his father's sound advice?