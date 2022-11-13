A Carryin' Stream

Not Available

From 9- to 90-year-olds, the people of a County Antrim village help Bafta award-winning director Alison Millar explore the real meaning of creativity and culture.Returning to the landscape of her childhood, she uncovers the story of a visionary teacher, and celebrates the extraordinary artwork and writing created by poor country children almost a century ago.Against the backdrop of her home village of Cullybackey and the surrounding countryside, the story unfolds across the seasons as Alison follows the 'Carryin' Stream' of memory from the small country school that her father attended in the 1940s to the children of the present day. Along the way, she connects with a cultural legacy that she has never really known about and learns about her own Ulster-Scots heritage.