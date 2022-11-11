A Casa do Mickey Mouse - Minnie Rella

Not Available

Mouseke-magic meets storybook enchantment in a charming Clubhouse adventure inspired by your favorite fairy tale! To surprise Minnie with a special present, Mickey and the gang keep her busy with loads of chores until they pick out the perfect gift. Tired from so much work, Minnie falls asleep... and her dreamy fantasy begins. With a "Mouseke-doodle-lee-do," Fairy Godmother Clarabelle waves her wand and sets the magic in motion. Will Minnie-Rella make it to Prince Mickey's castle in time? What will happen at midnight? Will the slipper fit? With help from YOU -- and the right Mouseketools -- happily ever after is just a wish away! Sparkling with music, fun, three extra episodes and 10 bonus Minnie's Bow-Toons, MINNIE-RELLA invites every little princess to have a ball!