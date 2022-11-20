A Casa do Mickey Mouse: O Mágico de Dizz

Not Available

Journey to a wondrous land of enchantment and surprises! The classic tale gets a brand-new twist in Minnie's full-length adventure: THE WIZARD OF DIZZ. Before you can say "pink tornado," Minnie and Pluto end up in the silly but spectacular land of Dizz. It's an amazing place, with rainbow trees, butterfly bows and friendly "Chipmunchkins," but what Minnie wants most is to get home. Together, Minnie and her new friends Scarecrow Goofy, Mickey the Tin Mouse and Donald the Lion set off to ask the wonderful Wizard of Dizz to make their dreams come true. But look out! Bad Witch Pete wants Minnie's magical, sparkly green shoes, and he's got a few tricks up his sleeve. Overflowing with music and laughter -- plus two extra episodes and ten bonus Minnie's Bow-Toons -- this song-filled celebration of fun and friendship proves there's no place like the clubhouse!