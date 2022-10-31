A Case for Murder

Not Available

Jack Hammett is an aggressive young defence attorney on the rise up the corporate ladder. In the courtroom he's known as the "Hail Mary Kid" for his ability to win the unwinnable cases. When one of the firm's lawyers, Darren Gaines, is murdered and Gaines' wife is charged, Hammett is assigned as her attorney. Hammett asks Kate Weldon, a recently hired lawyer, to assist him. Together they discover some inconsistencies in the case as well as a possible connection to the recent murder of a judge.