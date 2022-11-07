A Celebration of Blues and Soul: The 1989 Presidential Inaugural Concert

Not Available

On January 21, 1989, on the evening following the presidential inauguration, some the biggest names in classic rhythm and blues performed at the Washington Convention Center at the Presidential Inaugural Concert. The black-tie event would be a historical moment: an official inaugural event featuring some of the finest black musicians of the '50 and '60s from Stax and Chess Records including Bo Diddley, Percy Sledge and Carla Thomas, along with several hotshot Texas blues guitarists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan with Double Trouble and Jimmie Vaughan at the height of their careers.