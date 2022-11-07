Not Available

A Celebration of Blues and Soul: The 1989 Presidential Inaugural Concert

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    On January 21, 1989, on the evening following the presidential inauguration, some the biggest names in classic rhythm and blues performed at the Washington Convention Center at the Presidential Inaugural Concert. The black-tie event would be a historical moment: an official inaugural event featuring some of the finest black musicians of the '50 and '60s from Stax and Chess Records including Bo Diddley, Percy Sledge and Carla Thomas, along with several hotshot Texas blues guitarists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan with Double Trouble and Jimmie Vaughan at the height of their careers.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images