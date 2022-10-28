Not Available

A Celebration of Peace Through Music is a concert celebration of music and spirit, open to people of all faiths. Conducted by Sir Gilbert Levine, the concert honors the canonizations of Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII, in the spirit of Pope Francis. Each musical work performed was selected to reflect the spirit of these three great spiritual leaders and their commitment to peace and brotherhood among people of all faiths. Selections included Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," Leonard Bernstein's "Chicester Psalms" and Giuseppe Verdi's "Messa Da Requiem."