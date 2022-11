Not Available

A bisexual artist is waiting to move to New York City to be with his male lover while living with his girlfriend in a sumptuous loft in Taipei. In order to save enough money to implement the trip to New York, he joins the dancing group that formed part of the fat stripteaser's show. Later on, he takes his girlfriend to Yenshui for the firecracker festival and happens to witness a weird murder with video recorder in hand. He then becomes the target of the mysterious killer...