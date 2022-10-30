A Chair on the Plains

Not Available

Four people decide to travel to Hunza, Pakistan to find paradise. Kentaro Tooma works as head of sales for a camera company. One of his clients is Jujo Togashi who owns the shop Camera Togashi. The two men are friends and become captivated by a picture with only a chair sitting in a field of grass. Kentaro and Jujo know of a 4-year-old boy Keisuke through Kentaro's eldest daughter. 4-year-old Keisuke is traumatized from being abused by his mother. Kishiko Shinohara is the owner of an antique shop. Kentaro Tooma has feelings for her.