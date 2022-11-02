1968

A Challenge for Robin Hood

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1968

Studio

Seven Arts Productions

After being falsely accused of murder, Sir Robin of Loxley takes refuge in the untamed wilderness of Sherwood Forest where he stumbles across a group of outlaws. Although initially suspicious of the aristocrat's motives, the men are soon won over by his integrity and prowess and Robin transforms them into a formidable fighting force, stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. As word of his fame and valour spreads, a legend is born.

Cast

Peter BlytheSir Roger de Courtenay
Gay HamiltonLady Marian Fitzwarren
John ArnattSheriff of Nottingham
John GugolkaStephen Fitzwarren, the boy
James HayterFriar Tuck
Eric FlynnAlan-a-Dale

