1997

A Chef in Love

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 22nd, 1997

Studio

Studio Adam&Eve

The story of Pascal Ichak, a larger-than-life French traveller, bon vivant, and chef, who falls in love with Georgia and a Georgian princess in the early 1920s. All is well until the arrival of the Red Army of the Caucasus, as the Soviet revolution that has swept Russian comes to Georgia. Told as a flashback from the present, as a French-Georgian man whose mother was Pascal's lover translates his memoirs for Pascal's niece.

Cast

Pierre RichardPascal Ichak
Micheline PresleMarcelle Ichak
Nino KirtadzeCecilia Abachidze
Jean-Yves GautierAnton Gogoladze
Temuri QamkhadzeZigmund Gogladze
Ramaz ChkhikvadzeAnton Gogoladze

View Full Cast >

Images