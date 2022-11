Not Available

'He' would like to be a 'she'. One day, he gets out of his house feeling that someone is observing him. While wandering in the streets, he meets a talking dog, after which he is chased by a mysterious man. Hiding in a shop, he is transformed into a woman. Thus transformed, he anticipates love, but his body reverts to male. A story of a man and his surreal search for himself in Seoul.