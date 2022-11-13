A Child: Autistic Challenge for China

Not Available

Through close observation of autistic children and young adults (ranging from 3 to 24 years old), the film reveals the challenges of some of the fast growing, yet invisible population across China, all fighting in their own way to survive in a competitive society. The focus is on the artistic journey of some individuals who evolve through painting and music, while their parents learn to accept reality. The film questions the boundaries between "normal" and "abnormal" while capturing the unique voice of those most often silent.