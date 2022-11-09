A Child's Faith

Not Available

A loving father favors a prosperous young man as his daughter’s suitor but disowns her when she chooses a working-class man. Years later, the husband struggles against the ravages of tuberculosis to support his wife and daughter. The heroine’s father has become a miser, and around the time of the husband’s death he unwittingly moves into a cheap flat directly above that of his widowed daughter and her child. As the child prays for help, the miser’s stash of money falls down the chimney and lands beside her. Her faith touchs the father, and he reconciles with his daughter.