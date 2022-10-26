Not Available

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Choi Sing Din Ying Gung Shut

This sequel to "Pandora's Box" continues director Jeffrey Lau's adaptation of the Buddhism saga "Journey to the West". Stranded five centuries in the past, Joker Monkey King must battle a variety of monsters, seductive women and super-powered villains to save the dying Pak Jing-Jing.

Cast

Ng Man-TatJue Baat Gaai / Piggy
Athena ChuPurple / Lin Zixia
Law Kar-YingTong Chang / Longevity Monk
Yammie Lam Kit-YingJeung Chu Cheng / Xiang Xiang
Karen MokBaak Gwat Cheng / Pak Jing Jing
Jeff Lau Chun-WaiPiu Dai Liu Jo / The Grapes / Grandpa Buddha

