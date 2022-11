Not Available

The third chapter of the cult-classic fantasy saga: A Chinese Odyssey. At the end of 'A Chinese Odyssey 2', Zixia managed to see in advance the outcome of the battle. Now, in order to prevent the unfortunate tragedy, she travels back to the past and make sure that Monkey does not fall in love with her. Monkey is then reincarnated and continues to wait for Bak Jing-jing.