A Chinese Tall Story

The young monk Taka and his three disciples are captured by a demonic tree. Taka manages to escape thanks to the magic stick of Monkey King and decided to go free his companions. En route, he encounters a strange ally called Meiyan, a girl who is half-human and half monster. As Taka and his new friend set off on a fantastic adventure they will face many hardships and battles and may very well decide the fate of humanity and the entire universe...
|Charlene Choi
|Yue Meiyan
|Fan Bingbing
|Princess Xiaoshan
|Chen Bolin
|Sun Wukong
|Kenny Kwan
|Pig Monk Zhu Wuneng/Piggy
|Steven Cheung
|Sand Monk Sha Wujing
|Isabella Leong
|Red Child
