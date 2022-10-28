Not Available

A Chinese Tall Story

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The young monk Taka and his three disciples are captured by a demonic tree. Taka manages to escape thanks to the magic stick of Monkey King and decided to go free his companions. En route, he encounters a strange ally called Meiyan, a girl who is half-human and half monster. As Taka and his new friend set off on a fantastic adventure they will face many hardships and battles and may very well decide the fate of humanity and the entire universe...

Cast

Charlene ChoiYue Meiyan
Fan BingbingPrincess Xiaoshan
Chen BolinSun Wukong
Kenny KwanPig Monk Zhu Wuneng/Piggy
Steven CheungSand Monk Sha Wujing
Isabella LeongRed Child

