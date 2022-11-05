A Chipmunk Celebration

Not Available

Alvin, Simon, and Theodore finish making invitations to send to their relatives and then leave to audition for the town play "Pilgrims Adventures in a New Land". Alvin trys for the role of the Lead, while Simon trys for Lighting and Sound director, and Theodore Costume Designer. However, the Director of the play feels that to properly celebrate the pilgrims story of adventure, the boys should branch out and attempt new positions. As a result, she casts Simon as the Lead, Theodore as Lighting and Sound Director, and Alvin as the Costume Designer to expand their talents.