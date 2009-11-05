2009

A Christmas Carol

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2009

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Miser Ebenezer Scrooge is awakened on Christmas Eve by spirits who reveal to him his own miserable existence, what opportunities he wasted in his youth, his current cruelties, and the dire fate that awaits him if he does not change his ways. Scrooge is faced with his own story of growing bitterness and meanness, and must decide what his own future will hold: death or redemption.

Cast

Jim CarreyEbenezer Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come
Steve ValentineFunerary Undertaker / Topper
Daryl SabaraUndertaker's Apprentice / Tattered Caroler / Beggar Boy / Peter Cratchit / Well-Dressed Caroler
Colin FirthFred
Sage RyanTattered Caroler
Amber Gainey MeadeTattered Caroler / Well-Dressed Caroler

