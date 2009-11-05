A Christmas Carol

Miser Ebenezer Scrooge is awakened on Christmas Eve by spirits who reveal to him his own miserable existence, what opportunities he wasted in his youth, his current cruelties, and the dire fate that awaits him if he does not change his ways. Scrooge is faced with his own story of growing bitterness and meanness, and must decide what his own future will hold: death or redemption.
|Jim Carrey
|Ebenezer Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come
|Steve Valentine
|Funerary Undertaker / Topper
|Daryl Sabara
|Undertaker's Apprentice / Tattered Caroler / Beggar Boy / Peter Cratchit / Well-Dressed Caroler
|Colin Firth
|Fred
|Sage Ryan
|Tattered Caroler
|Amber Gainey Meade
|Tattered Caroler / Well-Dressed Caroler
View Full Cast >