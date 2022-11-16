A Christmas Crush

Not Available

When holiday fanatic Addie (Cindy Sampson) makes a Christmas wish for her next door neighbor Sam (Robin Dunne) to fall in love with her, she’s not expecting anything to happen – and she definitely isn’t expecting the wish to go awry and cause her other neighbor, Pete (Chris Violette) to fall in love instead. When Pete’s romantic gestures grow more and more over-the-top, Addie recruits Sam to help. With Sam’s assistance, can Addie break the spell by Christmas? Or will she spend the rest of her life dealing with a love-lorn Pete?