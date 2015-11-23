A Christmas Eve Miracle

2015

Sharron Holden is a loving mother, wife, and workaholic. She's on the verge of a huge promotion at work, but her husband feels as if she has given up on her family. While on vacation, she imagines that life would have been better if she didn't have kids so young. But when a man claiming to be Kris Kringle arrives, he shows her how empty life truly would have been without the love of her family.