Not Available

A Christmas Family Tragedy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Explores the Lawson Family Massacre of Christmas Day, 1929. On that day, respected tobacco farmer Charlie Lawson brutally murdered his wife and 6 of his 7 children before committing suicide; the most horrible and mysterious mass murder in North Carolina history. The Lawson murders became immortalized in a classic bluegrass murder ballad, ghost stories, tours of the crime scene, and legends broadcast nationwide. But this southern documentary shows for the first time the true tragedy: the story of the families, the continuing effect it has on the community, and the tragedy of rural domestic violence.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images