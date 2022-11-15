A Christmas Hero

Not Available

With Christmas approaching, life appears to be good for Tom, an ex-Olympic hockey star, and his girlfriend, Jenny, a firefighter -- at least until Mary, a former Olympic figure skater, Tom's soon-to-be ex-wife and the author of a book of tips on relationships, is convinced that appearing to be still happy with Tom will help sell her book. Tom's strong desire to spend the holidays with his and Mary's daughter provides a test of true love and, ultimately, reveals who the true heroes are.