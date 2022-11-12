A Christmas in Tennessee

Not Available

Allison Bennet, along with her daughter Olivia and mother Martha, run a bakery in the small mountain town of White Pines, Tennessee. When Matthew, a charming real estate developer, tries to buy the town for a corporate ski resort, Allison and the townspeople must work together to prevent that from happening. And just when the Bennet ladies seem out of luck, an unexpected visitor – with a well-known sweet tooth for cookies and milk – comes to the bakery and may in fact be the key to solving everything.