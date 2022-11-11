A Christmas Journey: About the Blessings God Gives

Not Available

Ian and his sister Stephy haven't always had much to look forward to on Christmas. One way or another, they always get stuck with grumpy old Grandpa for the holidays. Ian knows that this Christmas will be different. When Ian and Stephy get invited to a big Christmas party, they set out to discover what Christmas is really about. Along the way they will meet many interesting characters, including a very helpful angel, a kind old saint, and a very special little baby. Before the night is over, Ian and Stephy will learn that Christmas isn't about how much they can get, but how much they can give. They learn that the most important and meaningful gifts come from within, and the gifts from within are gifts from God.