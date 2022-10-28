A Christmas Romance

Not Available

Julia Stonecypher is finding it difficult to get into the Christmas spirit. Having recently lost both her husband and her job, Brian Harding, the vice president of the local bank arrives on her doorstep amid a snowstorm, to inform Julia that her house is being repossessed. With such news, it appears Julia and her two daughters are indeed in for a 'not so festive' season, however with the help of a car accident and some drastic weather, Brian is forced to stay a lot longer than he intended. Trapped in close proximity, and with Christmas in the air, Julia and Brian develop an unlikely romance. As the storm passes however and Brian is free to leave, will their Christmas romance survive into the New Year and beyond, or will it disintegrate with the melting snow?