A Christmas Snow

2010

For Kathleen, Christmas has always been an unwelcome reminder of her father’s abandonment almost 30 years ago. Although she has tried to forget her past, it has not forgotten her. In the days leading up to Christmas un unforgiving blizzard traps her in her own home with two unlikely roommates. Same, a gentle older man Kathleen took in for the night and Lucy, the daughter of her soon to be fiancé bring her face to face with the hurts of her past. Will she be able to let go and grab hold of a life-changing forgiveness or will she continue to be haunted by the pain of the past?