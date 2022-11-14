A Christmas Switch

Not Available

Christmas works its magic in this body-switching holiday tale about two very different moms who find that help is where you least expect it, and most need it. When struggling singer Audrey and wealthy record executive Julia collide at the mall, they wake up in each other’s lives the next morning. Audrey finds that, though Julia’s life is full of luxury, she’s missing the chance to connect with her family in any real way while Julia finds that, though she gets plenty of family time, Audrey can’t say no to anyone giving her no time for herself. As Christmas looms closer, the two women rush to figure out how to both help each other and switch back before they miss Christmas morning with their own families!