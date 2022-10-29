A Christmoose Carol

Not Available

A bullied young boy befriends a flying, talking moose that crashed through his ceiling after a test-flight with Santa went terribly awry in this holiday film for the whole family. But later, just as Mr. Moose and Beril strike up a friendship, the young boy's nefarious landlord Mr. Pannecke decides a mounted moose head would make a fine new addition to his trophy wall. But Santa has other plans for Mr. Moose, and when he turns up looking for his lost pal, Beril is faced with the prospect of losing his one and only friend.