Based on the best-selling novel, A CHRISTMOOSE STORY brings to life the tale of an unlikely friendship between a young boy and a large, talking moose. Young Max has low expectations for his first Christmas after his parents’ divorce, when suddenly a large moose crashes through the roof of his garage. And if that isn’t strange enough, the moose claims to have fallen from Santa’s sleigh! But being friends with a moose isn’t all that simple. Especially since Max’s grumpy neighbor has no interest in hanging stockings for Christmas but would love to hang up a pair of moose antlers, and Santa is out there somewhere looking to get his sleigh back!