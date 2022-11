Not Available

"A Cigarette and a Glass" - Hoda is a famous dancer who gives up the spotlight to marry and start a family with Mamdouh, a handsome young doctor who is just beginning his career. When Mamdouh's scheming Italian head nurse Yolanda sets her sights on Mamdouh, Hoda's jealousy drives her to drink, ultimately endangering everything she holds dear. An enchanting example of Egyptian melodrama at its finest.