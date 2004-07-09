A Cinderella Story

2004

Sam Montgomery is a tomboyish, unpopular girl at school. She has been text messaging a somebody named Nomad for a few months and he asks her to meet him at the Halloween dance at 11:00 in the middle of the dance floor. The only problem is, she must get back to the diner, ran by her wicked Stepmom Fiona by 12 sharp because she is not supposed to be there. Before Nomad can found out who she is, she must leave with her best friend, Carter driving her back to the diner. After that night, everything in Sam's life goes wacko!