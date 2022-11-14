A Cinema of Signs: Claude Chabrol on Alfred Hitchcock

Not Available

Legendary French film director and Nouvelle Vague co-founder Claude Chabrol takes us back to the mid-fifties, when he and then-fellow film critic François Truffaut met and interviewed Alfred Hitchcock under hilarious circumstances. Chabrol then describes how he went on to write, with Eric Rohmer, the first book on Hitchcock, and even served as a consultant when Hitch came to Paris to direct his film TOPAZ. Several key scenes from Hitchcock movies, with a special emphasis on UNDER CAPRICORN, are discussed and dissected.