A City of Sadness

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ERA International

Soon after Japan relinquishes control of Taiwan in 1945, the Lin brothers face hardships from the changing culture. Bar owner Wen-heung (Chen Sown-yung), the eldest brother, falls foul of local gangsters, Wen-sun disappears, and Wen-leung, scarred by his experiences in the war, ends up in an insane asylum. Deaf-mute photographer Wen-ching (Tony Leung Chiu Wai), the youngest brother, decides to make a stand and fight the Kuomintang government from China that is assuming power.

Cast

Tony Leung Chiu-WaiWen-Ching
Sung Young ChenWen-Heung
Hsin Shu-FenHinome
Jack Kao Kuo-HsinWen Leung
Wu Nien-JenMr. Wu
Tsai Chen-Nan

