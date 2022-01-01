A Classic Rock Tribute To Led Zeppelin

Not Available

Classic Rock Tribute to Led Zeppelin movie was released Mar 25, 2008 by the Navarre Corporation studio. This is the ultimate tribute to Led Zeppelin, the essential music of Zeppelin arranged for Grand piano and String Quartet. Featured here are the musical highlights from Led Zeppelins career from 1968-1980 featuring the entire spectrum of Zeppelin classics from the first album through to In Through The Out Door. The Classic Rock Quartet features four of the very hottest young string players to graduate from the finest British music colleges in recent years. Tracks: Dazed And Confused, Thank you, Tangerine, Thats The Way, Stairway To Heaven, Going To California, No Quarter, Kashmir, Achilles Last Stand, All Of My Love.