Shortly before a rodeo festival week in Yuma County a body is found in the desert. It seems that it's Ria Paris, who was assumed to be killed by her husband before he took his own life already 16 years ago - however the cadaver's no that old! Together with his new ambitious colleague Paul McCraw Sheriff Kyle starts to investigate in the old case again, trying to avoid shaking up the community of the small town during the celebrations.