It's a blistering hot summer. Maciej Kornet is traveling around Poland with his 17-year-old daughter, Wiktoria. It's been only the two of them for years, always together. The route they take is determined by where tennis competitions are being held. She is the apple of his eye, while he's her entire whole world. At least until they're joined by Igor, a promising player who starts training with Maciej. As a result, Wiktoria opens herself up to new experiences.