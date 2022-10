Not Available

A study on time, speed, light, and the compression of those three elements. A 16mm film projector (offscreen) pans its light across a studio, passing over a bouquet of yellow daisies. The 24fps flicker clashes with the 30fps recording by the video camera, creating a phasing pulsation in the light. The video repeats again and again, doubling in speed with each successive play until the length is only one frame.