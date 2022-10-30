A Community Comes Together to Save Homeless Animals: The New Hampshire Story

Not Available

After filmmaker Bill Millios made his earlier film, Killing Our Best Friends, shelters and rescue groups in New Hampshire made great progress in their life-saving work. By 2000, New Hampshire had become the first state in the nation to stop putting cats and dogs to death in its shelters just to make room for other animals who had become homeless. Bill made this film to get a better understanding of how that happened. It includes interviews with people who helped make that progress and shows how people throughout the country can do the same in their own community.