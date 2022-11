Not Available

The acclaimed choral group Conspirare blends complex harmonies, innovative arrangements and an eclectic selection of songs to transform the traditional choral format into an inspiring musical experience during their national television debut. The Grammy-winning ensemble's emotional concert, recorded at Austin's Long Center for the Performing Arts in October 2008, features songs by Dolly Parton, Annie Lennox, Ennio Morricone and Eliza Gilkyson.