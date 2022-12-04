A Complete Moron's Guide on How to Man Up

Not Available

Have you ever had to dig deep and come through in a tough spot? Have you ever had a tough time facing a challenge head on? Well, in those tough times the best thing to do is, MAN UP. And who better to explain to you how to Man Up than the Briscoe Brothers. Mark and Jay go into great detail on how "Man-ing Up" has worked for them. From their early days in Combat Zone Wrestling to the very beginning of Ring of Honor to the dark days in their lives that almost ended their wrestling careers. But because they "Man-ed Up" they have become one of the best tag teams in the world today. Just like a lot of things in the Briscoe Brothers lives, it's a family affair. At one point in the interview Uncle Jethro comes in to ask some very hard hitting journalistic questions. Mark and Jay also field questions from some of their fans. So, If there is a issue in your life that's tough to tackle then sit back and enjoy this Complete Moron's Guide on How to MAN UP.