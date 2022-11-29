A Comprehensive View of SOGI Hate Crime

Not Available

This documentary produced by Aldarte, a Centre for LGBTI Advice and Documentation, and financed by the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council aims to collate and share the main findings of the research study entitled “Strategies for tackling hate crimes due to sexual orientation and gender identity – an overview” and so explore the reality experienced by LGBTI people in different contexts. This work tries to provide a comprehensive view of SOGI hate crimes, emphasising survival actions, confrontation mechanisms and transformation strategies forged from the personal and collective experience of participant.