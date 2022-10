Not Available

When Steve (Alex Rendall) loses his job, his money, and his apartment, he drunkenly turns to a life of crime. Determined to rob a bank, Steve discovers he's not the only bank robber in town and certainly not the most dangerous. When they mistake him for one of their own, Steve might just pull off the robbery of the century; unless corrupt cops (Catriona Toop), a dangerous lunatic (Kye Loren), the mob, and a renegade bank robber (Tom Knight) with a dark secret catch him first.