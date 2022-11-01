Not Available

In his groundbreaking new documentary; A Conversation About Race, filmmaker Craig Bodeker redefines the conventional wisdom on Race and Racism. A diverse group of Colorado residents are challenged for their thoughts on: Why do white students score better than black students on standardized tests? Why is the NBA nearly 90% black? Have you ever been “racist? Are whites better at anything than blacks? Do blacks commit more crimes than whites? Can you name a public figure who is “racist”? Can you give an example of the racism you see in your daily life? How do you feel about immigration from Mexico?