A Conversation with Knowingness

In this intimate interview, Dr. Hawkins explains the advanced technique of mindfulness and how to stay in the present. He covers the importance of letting go of resentments and grief, because otherwise they accumulate and you become the prisoner of it; releasing is key. There is a discussion on how the capacity to rise in consciousness is independent of the level of consciousness of mankind and the importance of understanding the secret payoffs of the ego and what we can do about it. Dr. Hawkins also talks about how an "energy field of potentiality" is available to anyone who has experienced a field of a higher frequency. In addition, he describes how each person has a gift to give to the world, which happens automatically as a consequence of that which you have become.