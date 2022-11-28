A Cook and His Lover

Not Available

The Cooker is from Hani Nationality of Yunnan, where either a woman or a man, before marriage, could have sexual relations as many as they wish. The cooker was betrayed and lost his love in a big city; he went home and realized that nowadays girls won't sleep with him, because he is penniless. Dejected and frustrated, the cook turned back to his lover, a married woman who was his girlfriend ten years ago and is now living an impassionate life. It is absolutely forbidden in the tradition to get close to any married women and will be beaten to death by the villagers if it is the case. But the Cook cares about nothing else now but true love， he makes up his mind to continue finding his own 'Paradise'. The director manages well the sensitive issue to expose the tradition under the modernization background.