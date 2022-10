Not Available

It's the wrestling documentary we've all be waiting for! What happens when you take wrestling's most outspoken star, drop him in a foreign country, wire him for video and audio 24/7 and follow him for an entire two weeks in a strange land? Wrestle Talk TV presents Jim Cornette like you've never seen him before live in the UK! From London to Scotland, Manchester to Wales via Birmingham, don't miss this incredible once in a life time release.