A Country Christmas Story

Not Available

Musical icon and multiple Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton and Grammy Award nominated R&B singer and producer Brian McKnight star in this Lifetime Original Movie that follows a young Appalachian mountain girl as she pursues her dream of becoming a country star against the wishes of her mother. Her journey to the stage at Dollywood with a singing competition hosted by Dolly Parton reunites her with her musician father (McKnight) and uncovers the musical legacy of African-Americans in the world of country music.