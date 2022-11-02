1917

A Country Hero

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 1917

Studio

Comique Film Company

Fatty plays a village blacksmith in “Jazzville,” an imaginary rural village. There is a rivalry between Fatty and Cy Klone, the garage owner, over the affections of a pretty schoolteacher. A city chap unites the two rivals when he tries to steal the girl. An annual village ball features amateur talent in vaudeville stunts with Keaton as a wriggling Fatima who charms a long black stocking from a cigar box like a snake. The film is presumed lost.

Cast

Buster KeatonVaudeville Artist
Al St. JohnCity Gent
Alice LakeSchoolteacher
Joe KeatonCy Klone, Garage Owner
Scott Pembroke(as Stanley Pembroke)
Natalie TalmadgeBit Part (uncredited)

