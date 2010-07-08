2010

A Course In Miracles The Movie, is a new feature length film that blends interviews with Dr. Kenneth Wapnick, Gary Renard, Nouk Sanchez, iKE ALLEN, Tomas Vieira and others, with the story of Kate, a woman learning to use A Course In Miracles to understand what special relationships are truly for. The teachings of A Course in Miracles have been supported by such mainstream commentators as Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer & Marianne Williamson, and are additionally supported by countless “New Thought” churches, such as Centers for Spiritual Living & the Association of Unity Churches.